Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) in a research note released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ACAD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.53.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $54.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.79 and a beta of 1.80. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $58.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.31.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.76 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.99% and a negative return on equity of 39.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 111,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $5,166,078.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,267 shares in the company, valued at $5,713,425.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 27,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $1,532,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 423,422 shares of company stock worth $20,980,615 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

