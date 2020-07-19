Navient (NAVI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.26). Navient had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect Navient to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. Navient has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $15.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Navient’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

In related news, Director Frederick Arnold acquired 6,500 shares of Navient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $43,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark L. Heleen bought 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $49,082.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 16,750 shares of company stock worth $115,143. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NAVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stephens upgraded shares of Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

