National Grid plc (LON:NG) Insider Andrew Agg Purchases 15,794 Shares

National Grid plc (LON:NG) insider Andrew Agg purchased 15,794 shares of National Grid stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 881 ($10.84) per share, with a total value of £139,145.14 ($171,234.48).

Shares of National Grid stock opened at GBX 891.60 ($10.97) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 926.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 946.18. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of GBX 8.90 ($0.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,073.80 ($13.21). The company has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.03, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 32 ($0.39) per share. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous dividend of $16.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.36%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.99%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 960 ($11.81) price target on National Grid and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded National Grid to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 930 ($11.44) to GBX 930 ($11.44) in a research report on Friday, March 27th. HSBC set a GBX 1,065 ($13.11) price target on National Grid and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,010 ($12.43) to GBX 1,040 ($12.80) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,060 ($13.04) to GBX 1,050 ($12.92) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Grid presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,009.58 ($12.42).

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

