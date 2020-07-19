National Grid (LON:NG) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,050

National Grid (LON:NG) had its price target lowered by analysts at Societe Generale from GBX 1,200 ($14.77) to GBX 1,050 ($12.92) in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.77% from the stock’s previous close.

NG has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,060 ($13.04) to GBX 1,050 ($12.92) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,025 ($12.61) to GBX 1,050 ($12.92) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 960 ($11.81) target price on shares of National Grid and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($12.80) target price on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 880 ($10.83) to GBX 910 ($11.20) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,009.58 ($12.42).

Shares of NG opened at GBX 891.60 ($10.97) on Friday. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.90 ($0.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,073.80 ($13.21). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 926.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 946.18. The stock has a market cap of $31.30 billion and a PE ratio of 24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.68.

In other National Grid news, insider Andrew Agg purchased 15,794 shares of National Grid stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 881 ($10.84) per share, with a total value of £139,145.14 ($171,234.48). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 15,837 shares of company stock valued at $13,953,989.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

