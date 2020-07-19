National Bank Financial Analysts Give Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) a C$7.25 Price Target

National Bank Financial set a C$7.25 price objective on Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Goodfood Market in a report on Monday, April 20th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$5.90 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

Goodfood Market stock opened at C$6.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $385.97 million and a P/E ratio of -32.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 508.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.72. Goodfood Market has a 52 week low of C$1.49 and a 52 week high of C$6.87.

Goodfood Market Corp., a home meal solution service company, delivers meal kits to customers in Canada. The company delivers ingredients for subscribers to prepare meals at home enabling them to select their dishes from various originally developed recipes online. It prepares a personalized box of ingredients and delivers it to the subscriber's doorstep with step-by-step instructions.

