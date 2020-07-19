Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mosaic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Mosaic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mosaic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Mosaic from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.47.

NYSE MOS opened at $13.42 on Thursday. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $25.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Mosaic had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mosaic will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Mosaic by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Mosaic by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Mosaic by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Mosaic by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

