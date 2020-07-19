Morguard (TSE:MRC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $161.45

Morguard Corp (TSE:MRC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $161.45 and traded as low as $122.00. Morguard shares last traded at $132.00, with a volume of 6,020 shares.

MRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Morguard from C$223.00 to C$180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. CIBC reduced their price target on Morguard from C$225.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$127.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$161.45.

Morguard (TSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported C$2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$292.31 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morguard Corp will post 13.7299988 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Morguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.62%.

About Morguard (TSE:MRC)

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops real estate properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 21, 2019, the company owned a portfolio of 214 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties that comprised 18,481 residential suites, approximately 17.2 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,903 hotel rooms.

