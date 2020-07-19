Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.22

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.22 and traded as low as $4.95. Morguard Real Estate Inv. shares last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 48,202 shares.

MRT.UN has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$11.20 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

Get Morguard Real Estate Inv. alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.10. The firm has a market cap of $303.11 million and a PE ratio of -2.82.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

Read More: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.