Morgan Stanley’s (MS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $52.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $82.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.51. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.75 and a 200-day moving average of $45.25.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $7,858,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,927,506.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $737,319.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,381.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $675,692,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,097,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478,558 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,589,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,037 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,723,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,230 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,999,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,446 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

