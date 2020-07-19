Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DASTY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dassault Systemes presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Dassault Systemes stock opened at $177.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.06, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Dassault Systemes has a 1 year low of $113.37 and a 1 year high of $181.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.77.

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Dassault Systemes had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 16.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dassault Systemes will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dassault Systemes in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systemes by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dassault Systemes in the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dassault Systemes by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Dassault Systemes by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dassault Systemes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design (CAD); GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

