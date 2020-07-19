Morgan Stanley Increases Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target to $22.00

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EXEL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelixis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelixis has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.77.

Get Exelixis alerts:

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.89.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Exelixis had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $226.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 21,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $552,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 549,149 shares of company stock valued at $13,743,826 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Exelixis by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,354,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,533,000 after buying an additional 293,028 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,513,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,612,000 after purchasing an additional 777,140 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,967,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,534,000 after purchasing an additional 568,921 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,920,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,843,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,721,000 after purchasing an additional 82,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.