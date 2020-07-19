Morgan Stanley Boosts Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $192.00

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $177.00 to $192.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GS. Bank of America raised their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank raised Goldman Sachs Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $241.55.

NYSE:GS opened at $211.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $72.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.46. Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.48.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,678,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 60,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

