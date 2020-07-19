Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $58.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mondelez International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.25.

MDLZ opened at $54.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.78. The firm has a market cap of $77.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 355,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,587,000 after purchasing an additional 24,675 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Mondelez International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 118,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 259,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,294,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

