Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Raised to $134.00 at Piper Sandler

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $134.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRNA. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $41.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $37.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $83.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.69.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $94.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.48. Moderna has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $95.21.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.17 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 963.84% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moderna will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 4,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $192,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,692,778 shares in the company, valued at $301,175,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $471,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,770 shares in the company, valued at $224,905.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,266,525 shares of company stock valued at $142,868,752 in the last 90 days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 24.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 98,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 19,220 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 8,474.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 59,320 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 538,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,607,000 after acquiring an additional 72,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 29,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

