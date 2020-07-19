Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Chardan Capital

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price objective increased by Chardan Capital from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Moderna from $83.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Moderna from $63.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Moderna from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moderna from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $94.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.48. Moderna has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $95.21.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.17 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 963.84% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $33,445,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 4,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $192,105.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,692,778 shares in the company, valued at $301,175,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,266,525 shares of company stock valued at $142,868,752. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 15.7% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 538,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,607,000 after acquiring an additional 72,937 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 24.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 98,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 19,220 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 48.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 29,227 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Moderna by 7,640.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 77,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 76,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 8,474.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 59,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

