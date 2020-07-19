Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge Sells 10,000 Shares

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $584,800.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,986,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,172,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total value of $699,200.00.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total value of $599,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total value of $318,450.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $633,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $618,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $322,500.00.

On Thursday, April 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $245,100.00.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $94.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.48. Moderna Inc has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $95.21.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.17 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 963.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna Inc will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Moderna by 8,474.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 59,320 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 24.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 98,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after buying an additional 19,220 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 15.7% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 538,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,607,000 after buying an additional 72,937 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 48.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after buying an additional 29,227 shares in the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Moderna from $100.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Moderna from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Moderna from $83.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.69.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

