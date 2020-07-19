Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Tal Zvi Zaks Sells 62,688 Shares of Stock

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 62,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $3,714,890.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,187.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Tal Zvi Zaks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 13th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $1,398,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 39,752 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $2,544,128.00.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 39,752 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $2,532,599.92.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 39,752 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $2,534,587.52.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 98,956 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total value of $5,771,113.92.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 125,044 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $8,320,427.76.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 4,770 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $240,789.60.

On Friday, April 24th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $471,500.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $488,100.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $320,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $94.85 on Friday. Moderna Inc has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $95.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.83 and a 200-day moving average of $40.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.17 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 963.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Moderna Inc will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter worth about $1,212,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Moderna by 8,474.3% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 59,320 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Moderna by 7,640.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 77,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 76,407 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 48.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 29,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Moderna from $41.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Moderna from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Moderna from $83.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.69.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

