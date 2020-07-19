Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells $3,714,890.88 in Stock

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 62,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $3,714,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,187.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Tal Zvi Zaks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 13th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $1,398,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 39,752 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $2,544,128.00.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 39,752 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $2,532,599.92.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 39,752 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $2,534,587.52.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 98,956 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total value of $5,771,113.92.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 125,044 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $8,320,427.76.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 4,770 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $240,789.60.

On Friday, April 24th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $471,500.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $488,100.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00.

MRNA opened at $94.85 on Friday. Moderna Inc has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $95.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. Moderna had a negative net margin of 963.84% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.17 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moderna Inc will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 98,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after buying an additional 19,220 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 29,227 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 8,474.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 59,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $41.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $83.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $100.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.69.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

