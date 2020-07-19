Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sells 11,046 Shares of Stock

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $657,568.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,714,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,735,496.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.92, for a total value of $1,594,480.00.

On Thursday, July 9th, Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total transaction of $620,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $566,280.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $669,939.90.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $569,250.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 4,521 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total transaction of $298,024.32.

On Friday, June 19th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $713,682.06.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Stephane Bancel sold 3,435 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $201,978.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total transaction of $639,011.10.

On Monday, June 1st, Stephane Bancel sold 4,878 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $305,704.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $94.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.48. Moderna Inc has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $95.21.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. Moderna had a negative net margin of 963.84% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. The business had revenue of $8.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.17 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Moderna Inc will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $83.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $100.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Moderna by 7,640.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 77,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 76,407 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 48.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after buying an additional 29,227 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 15.7% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 538,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,607,000 after buying an additional 72,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

