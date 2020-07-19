Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Purchases 487 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.9% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the first quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 52.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.87.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $43.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $76.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.