Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 1.2% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 53.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 238.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney stock opened at $118.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $214.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Imperial Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.35.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.