Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.3% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 34 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,516.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,576.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,035.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,448.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,364.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,564.41.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

