Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Mimecast from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Mimecast from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.41.

NASDAQ MIME opened at $41.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Mimecast has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $54.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.72 and its 200-day moving average is $41.49.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Mimecast had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mimecast will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total value of $309,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert P. Nault sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $208,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,611.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 400,586 shares of company stock worth $16,950,792 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 31.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Mimecast during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

