Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CL King initiated coverage on Middleby in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Middleby from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Middleby from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Middleby has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $82.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.64. Middleby has a 52 week low of $41.73 and a 52 week high of $139.79.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.37 million. Middleby had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Middleby will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.73 per share, for a total transaction of $196,371.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,679.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.76 per share, for a total transaction of $99,330.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,660 shares of company stock valued at $495,723. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 587.4% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Middleby by 532.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

