Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $240.00 price target on the software giant’s stock, up from their prior price target of $200.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $202.58.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $202.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $1,538.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $216.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in Microsoft by 21.4% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

