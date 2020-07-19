Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $192.00 target price on the software giant’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.36% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.58.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $202.88 on Friday. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $216.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.60. The stock has a market cap of $1,538.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,687 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,198,163 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $243,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 18,944 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.