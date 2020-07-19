Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $216.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $179.00 to $216.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software giant’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $202.58.

MSFT stock opened at $202.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1,538.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.60. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $216.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

