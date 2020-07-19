Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group

Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a GBX 345 ($4.25) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 400 ($4.92). Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.35% from the stock’s current price.

MCRO has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Micro Focus International from GBX 780 ($9.60) to GBX 420 ($5.17) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 460 ($5.66) to GBX 410 ($5.05) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Investec cut shares of Micro Focus International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 450 ($5.54) to GBX 400 ($4.92) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Micro Focus International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 449.29 ($5.53).

Shares of MCRO opened at GBX 294 ($3.62) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 431.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 607.05. Micro Focus International has a twelve month low of GBX 291 ($3.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,101 ($25.86). The stock has a market cap of $983.89 million and a PE ratio of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.37.

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

