Mersana Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 3,140 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 711% compared to the average daily volume of 387 call options.

In related news, VP Ashish Mandelia sold 3,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $76,083.67. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRSN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 144,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 86,021 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 693,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 72,642 shares during the last quarter. AXA bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,297,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRSN opened at $22.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $24.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day moving average is $11.11.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.18% and a negative net margin of 6,099.64%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.37 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRSN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.10.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

