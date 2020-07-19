Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Stock Holdings Cut by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lessened its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,004 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Medtronic from $131.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. CSFB reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Medtronic from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.53.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $98.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.07.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.