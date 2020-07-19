Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $1,648,853,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,229,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,925 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Medtronic by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,966,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $538,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,683 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Medtronic by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $189,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Medtronic by 13,069.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,106,199 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $125,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,799 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $98.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.07.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Medtronic from $131.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. DZ Bank cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.53.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

