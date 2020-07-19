Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, July 27th

Shares of Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC) are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, July 27th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, July 24th.

NYSE:MCC opened at $0.66 on Friday. Medley Capital has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $2.82. The firm has a market cap of $35.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17. The company has a current ratio of 11.68, a quick ratio of 11.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 million. Medley Capital had a negative net margin of 422.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medley Capital will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Medley Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Medley Capital news, major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 69,399 shares of Medley Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $52,743.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 163,942 shares of company stock worth $118,860. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCC. Fondren Management LP raised its stake in Medley Capital by 6.6% during the first quarter. Fondren Management LP now owns 1,166,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medley Capital during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medley Capital by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 140,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 60,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Medley Capital by 256.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 45,534 shares during the period. 30.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medley Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

