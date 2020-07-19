MediBloc [QRC20] Price Reaches $0.0041 (MED)

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 49.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. During the last week, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. MediBloc [QRC20] has a market cap of $12.28 million and $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Coinrail and Bibox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,144.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $234.04 or 0.02559233 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.95 or 0.02437964 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00461001 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.52 or 0.00749265 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012530 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00065660 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.64 or 0.00630294 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000037 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00014605 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Profile

MediBloc [QRC20] is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official website is medibloc.org/en . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc . The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC20] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

