MediBloc [ERC20] (MEDX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $124,850.00

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. MediBloc [ERC20] has a total market capitalization of $12.75 million and $124,850.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Coinrail, Upbit and DEx.top.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00046027 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $455.40 or 0.04994056 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00018851 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00056070 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00032016 BTC.

About MediBloc [ERC20]

MediBloc [ERC20] (MEDX) is a token. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official website is medibloc.org . MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc . MediBloc [ERC20]’s official message board is medium.com/medibloc

Buying and Selling MediBloc [ERC20]

MediBloc [ERC20] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CPDAX, Kryptono, Coinrail, DEx.top, IDEX, Coinsuper, Cashierest, Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [ERC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

