McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) versus BRP Group (NYSE:MTA) Critical Review

BRP Group (NYSE:MTA) and McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.6% of BRP Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.0% of McEwen Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of McEwen Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BRP Group and McEwen Mining’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRP Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A McEwen Mining $117.02 million 3.80 -$59.75 million ($0.17) -6.53

BRP Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than McEwen Mining.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BRP Group and McEwen Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRP Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 McEwen Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00

BRP Group presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.71%. McEwen Mining has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 170.27%. Given McEwen Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe McEwen Mining is more favorable than BRP Group.

Profitability

This table compares BRP Group and McEwen Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRP Group N/A N/A N/A McEwen Mining -112.02% -13.94% -10.90%

Summary

McEwen Mining beats BRP Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

BRP Group Company Profile

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. in December 2016. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada. It also owns interests in the Fuller, Davidson-Tisdale, Buffalo Ankerite, and Paymaster exploration properties located in Canada; and a 49% interest in the San José mine located in Argentina. In addition, the company owns 100% interests in the Gold Bar and Tonkin properties located in Eureka County, Nevada; and interests in the Los Azules copper project located in the cordilleran region in the province of San Juan, Argentina. The company was formerly known as US Gold Corporation and changed its name to McEwen Mining Inc. in January 2012. McEwen Mining Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

