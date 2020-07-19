MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.40.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MMS shares. KeyCorp raised MAXIMUS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James raised MAXIMUS from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

NYSE:MMS opened at $72.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.07. MAXIMUS has a 52-week low of $46.42 and a 52-week high of $82.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.93.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.39). MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $818.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MAXIMUS will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 10,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $762,343.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 31,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $2,132,238.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in MAXIMUS by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,357,957 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $253,634,000 after buying an additional 81,998 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MAXIMUS by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,099,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $122,212,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in MAXIMUS by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,067,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $120,316,000 after purchasing an additional 371,567 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in MAXIMUS by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,363,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $79,330,000 after purchasing an additional 82,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in MAXIMUS by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,012,256 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $58,913,000 after purchasing an additional 95,243 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

