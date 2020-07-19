Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Raised to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $70.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $59.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MXIM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.44.

MXIM stock opened at $70.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.95 and its 200-day moving average is $57.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.31. Maxim Integrated Products has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $73.52.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.58 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 37.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Vivek Jain sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $260,400.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $4,342,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,446 shares of company stock valued at $8,907,136. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,958,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,116,020,000 after buying an additional 959,483 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,769,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $723,944,000 after acquiring an additional 975,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,749,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $571,165,000 after acquiring an additional 78,267 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,216,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,426,000 after buying an additional 70,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,950,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,506,000 after buying an additional 51,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

