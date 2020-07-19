Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Raised to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $70.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $59.00.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MXIM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.44.
MXIM stock opened at $70.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.95 and its 200-day moving average is $57.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.31. Maxim Integrated Products has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $73.52.
In other news, VP Vivek Jain sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $260,400.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $4,342,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,446 shares of company stock valued at $8,907,136. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,958,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,116,020,000 after buying an additional 959,483 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,769,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $723,944,000 after acquiring an additional 975,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,749,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $571,165,000 after acquiring an additional 78,267 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,216,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,426,000 after buying an additional 70,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,950,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,506,000 after buying an additional 51,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.
Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.
Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.