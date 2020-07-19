Marshalls’ (MSLH) “Add” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Marshalls (LON:MSLH) in a research note published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MSLH. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Monday, June 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Get Marshalls alerts:

Shares of MSLH opened at GBX 625.50 ($7.70) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Marshalls has a 1 year low of GBX 505 ($6.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 876 ($10.78). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 634.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 688.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.49.

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. The company offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and interior tiles and stones.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.