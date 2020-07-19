Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at SunTrust Banks

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its target price reduced by SunTrust Banks from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.64) EPS.

MRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marathon Oil from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut Marathon Oil from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.02.

Shares of MRO opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $14.39. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 3.39.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 161,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 51,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

