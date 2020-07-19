Marathon Gold’s (MOZ) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a C$2.30 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MOZ. National Bank Financial set a C$2.50 target price on Marathon Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Beacon Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Marathon Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and set a C$2.75 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

TSE:MOZ opened at C$2.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $418.72 million and a PE ratio of -79.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.52. Marathon Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.71 and a 12-month high of C$2.16. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

In other news, Director Phillip Charles Walford sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.97, for a total value of C$394,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,651,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,163,675.64. Also, Director Julian Kemp sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.07, for a total value of C$60,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 214,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$444,015. Insiders have sold a total of 1,544,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,780 over the last ninety days.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and base metal deposits. Its principal property is the Valentine Lake gold property with 14 contiguous mineral licenses covering an area of 240 km2 located in Newfoundland.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.