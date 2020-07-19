ManpowerGroup (MAN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 20th. Analysts expect ManpowerGroup to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ManpowerGroup to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $72.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.92. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 2.03. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $49.57 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

MAN has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. CL King reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $107.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.