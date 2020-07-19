Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) Receives $13.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTW. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Manitowoc from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Manitowoc from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

Shares of MTW stock opened at $11.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average of $11.38. Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $18.55.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $329.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.73 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Manitowoc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

