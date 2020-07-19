Main First Bank Upgrades Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GBERY) to “Buy”

Main First Bank upgraded shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GBERY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GBERY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Givaudan from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Societe Generale lowered Givaudan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group upgraded Givaudan from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Givaudan from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Givaudan has an average rating of Hold.

Get Givaudan alerts:

Shares of GBERY opened at $53.15 on Thursday. Givaudan has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $56.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.88.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers sanitary systems, such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms, faucets and flushing systems, and waste fittings and traps; and piping systems, including building drainage systems and supply systems.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.