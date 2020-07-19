MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target Raised to C$22.50

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$19.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a C$16.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a speculative buy rating and issued a C$21.25 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Cormark reissued a top pick rating and issued a C$18.60 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.82.

MAG Silver stock opened at C$20.72 on Wednesday. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of C$5.33 and a 12-month high of C$21.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 104.90 and a quick ratio of 103.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.84.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MAG Silver news, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.50, for a total transaction of C$150,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,553,366. Also, Director Richard Peter Clark sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.60, for a total transaction of C$744,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$716,341.80. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,824,850.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

