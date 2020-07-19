Macro Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MCESF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.11

Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.11 and traded as low as $1.84. Macro Enterprises shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 5,000 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average is $2.11.

About Macro Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MCESF)

Macro Enterprises Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides pipeline and facilities construction, and maintenance services to companies in the oil and gas industry in western Canada. It is involved in the construction, alteration, repair, and installation of pipeline and facility pressure piping, and structural steel facilities, as well as provision of pipeline integrity digs services.

