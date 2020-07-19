Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre (NYSE:MFD) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.00

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre (NYSE:MFD)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.00 and traded as high as $8.00. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 19,741 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average is $8.85.

Get Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre by 16.3% during the first quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 14,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre by 29.3% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.