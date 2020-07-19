Lympo (LYM) Price Hits $0.0028 on Major Exchanges

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. Lympo has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $45,035.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lympo token can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, Kucoin, IDEX and Ethfinex. During the last week, Lympo has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.94 or 0.01858351 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00196168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00086141 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001094 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000190 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000196 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded down 48.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00001031 BTC.

About Lympo

Lympo launched on December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lympo

Lympo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Cobinhood, HADAX, IDEX, Allbit, Ethfinex, Kucoin and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

