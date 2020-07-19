Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Raised to C$9.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.40 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. CSFB dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.75.

LUN stock opened at C$8.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,390.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.74. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$4.08 and a 1 year high of C$8.53.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$507.44 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.57, for a total transaction of C$128,115.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 233,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,530,810.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

