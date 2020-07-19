Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $273.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.84.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $316.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $305.89 and a 200 day moving average of $245.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $324.76.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 135,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.86, for a total value of $30,000,738.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,752.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total value of $20,000,348.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,126 shares of company stock valued at $53,035,109. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,036,616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,333,790,000 after buying an additional 91,204 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,685,064 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,267,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,874,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $544,943,000 after purchasing an additional 123,523 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,413,589 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $267,765,000 after purchasing an additional 102,157 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,286,050 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,769,000 after purchasing an additional 130,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

