Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,364 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 7,740 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Lululemon Athletica worth $21,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,550 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,535 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU stock opened at $316.82 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a one year low of $128.85 and a one year high of $324.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 71.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $305.89 and a 200-day moving average of $245.47.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The company had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, July 10th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $273.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.84.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 135,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.86, for a total value of $30,000,738.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $850,752.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $114,933.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,126 shares of company stock valued at $53,035,109 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

